Intersection: Gun Legislation, Cyber Security & Jazz Musician George Grosman

Florida’s legislative session kicks off next Tuesday  and gun bills feature prominently. Some lawmakers have filed bills to allow permit holders to carry their guns in more places like college campuses and airports.

Other bills require mental health checks for prospective gun buyers, and sharing information with the FDLE. What do you know about the rights of gun owners as they stand in Florida? What changes do you want to see? We’re joined by political analysts Dick Batchelor and Wade Vose.

Then, ever get the feeling you’re being watched? For former CIA agent T.L. Williams, after 30 years in the agency, checking for surveillance is a habit he can’t shake. Now Williams is writing novels. He stops by to talk about his latest- and chat about the uneasy relationship between the intelligence community and this new administration.

And George Grosman grew up in what used to be Czechoslovakia, listening to Beatles and Rolling Stones records. Now he’s a jazz musician, playing guitar inspired by Django Reinhardt. Grosman joins us for a performance.


