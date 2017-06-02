 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Greyhound Racing; Andy Aldrin; Dear World

by (WMFE)

Has greyhound racing in Florida run its course? A spate of bad news stories in recent weeks has focused new attention on greyhound racing: a dog died and 72 got sick after eating bad meat at the Orlando Sanford Kennel Club. And in another case a greyhound racer’s license was revoked after five dogs were found to have cocaine in their system.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to a lobbyist with the greyhound racing association, and Grey2K, an organization pushing to end racing in the sunshine state. What does the future of Greyhound racing look like in Florida?

As a kid, Andy Aldrin watched his dad make history, walking on the moon. Now he runs the Buzz Aldrin space institute- focused on getting humans to Mars. Andy Aldrin talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the next frontier in space exploration.

And- Dear World has been interviewing- and photographing people affected by the Pulse nightclub shooting. The producers explain the combination of words and imagery that make the Dear World project unique.


