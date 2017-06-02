Intersection: Greyhound Racing; Andy Aldrin; Dear World

Has greyhound racing in Florida run its course? A spate of bad news stories in recent weeks has focused new attention on greyhound racing: a dog died and 72 got sick after eating bad meat at the Orlando Sanford Kennel Club. And in another case a greyhound racer’s license was revoked after five dogs were found to have cocaine in their system.

On this episode of Intersection we talk to a lobbyist with the greyhound racing association, and Grey2K, an organization pushing to end racing in the sunshine state. What does the future of Greyhound racing look like in Florida?

As a kid, Andy Aldrin watched his dad make history, walking on the moon. Now he runs the Buzz Aldrin space institute- focused on getting humans to Mars. Andy Aldrin talks to 90.7’s Brendan Byrne about the next frontier in space exploration.

And- Dear World has been interviewing- and photographing people affected by the Pulse nightclub shooting. The producers explain the combination of words and imagery that make the Dear World project unique.