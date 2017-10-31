 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Greenwood Cemetery

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
The Mallory cross, Greenwood Cemetery. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The names of many of the families who shaped Orlando can be found carved into the headstones at the city’s Greenwood cemetery, and as Sexton Don Price explains some of the stories that go with those names are ghostlier than others.

Price said there are ghost groups that have tours at Greenwood cemetery, but the tours through the cemetery are more historic than supernatural.

Price said there are good stories at Greenwood without having to tell ghost stories.

“Everybody has a story and there’s an old saying that’s kind of cliche now but everybody dies twice, you die when you take your last breath, and then you die again when they mention your name for the last time,” Price said.

