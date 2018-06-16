Intersection: Governor’s Race Update; The International Space Station; Handmade, Amigo

It’s a crowded field of candidates in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Amid the clamor- whose voice stands out? Meanwhile- there are calls for agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam- running on the GOP ticket for Governor- to resign. What’s behind those calls?

Political analysts Carol Cox and Molly Nardella join us for an update on the race for the Governor’s mansion.

The White House is mulling turning over the management of the International Space Station to private hands in a few years. What would that mean for scientific research? Could the space station become a destination for space tourists? Washington Post reporter Christian Davenport reflects on the future of the orbiting outpost.

And we re-air a performance from Orlando’s Handmade, Amigo. Lead singer Kevin James Bond’s submission to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest was one of the top five local favorites, as voted by WMFE listeners.