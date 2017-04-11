Intersection: Governor’s Executive Power, Orlando Pride’s Big Pick-up & Disappearing Rest Stops

Orange and Osceola County State Attorney Aramis Ayala says Governor Rick Scott has gone too far. The governor has reassigned more than 20 cases away from Ayala after she said she would not seek the death penalty. Meanwhile some lawmakers say Governor Scott hasn’t gone far enough – they want her removed from office. Ahead on Intersection, political science professor Aubrey Jewett joins us to talk about the governor’s executive power and its limits.

Next time you take a road trip, think about the rest areas you’ll pull into along the way. Florida has 67 rest areas along its highways. What you might not think about is the architecture but that’s something historian Joanna Dowling has been documenting on her website rest area history dot org. Dowling joins us- along with Josh Carrasco from triple A- to talk about the convenience and cultural value of rest areas- and why they’re under threat.

And, the Orlando City Soccer club is riding high with back to back wins at home for the Lions- and Brazilian superstar Marta newly signed to the Pride. Orlando Sentinel soccer reporter Alicia DelGallo joins us to talk about what’s in store for the club and how the teams are settling into the new stadium.