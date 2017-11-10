 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: GOP’s Tax Plan, Pachakucha & The Handpan

by (WMFE)

President Trump says his tax overhaul is going to help the middle class. But just how much is in the plan for you? Are you happy about the idea of a bit more money in your wallet after tax day? Does the notion of a simplified tax return seem like a winner?

You may not have read all 429 pages of the plan but on Intersection we’ll talk about what’s in some of that fine print.

Then, Pechakucha strips a talk down to its essentials- 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide. We’ll hear what makes a good Pechakucha talk from Orlando event organizer Eddie Selover.

And, it looks like a UFO and sounds heavenly. Handpan musician Justin Paul performs for us on Intersection.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

