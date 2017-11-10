Intersection: GOP’s Tax Plan, Pachakucha & The Handpan

President Trump says his tax overhaul is going to help the middle class. But just how much is in the plan for you? Are you happy about the idea of a bit more money in your wallet after tax day? Does the notion of a simplified tax return seem like a winner?

You may not have read all 429 pages of the plan but on Intersection we’ll talk about what’s in some of that fine print.

Then, Pechakucha strips a talk down to its essentials- 20 slides and 20 seconds per slide. We’ll hear what makes a good Pechakucha talk from Orlando event organizer Eddie Selover.

And, it looks like a UFO and sounds heavenly. Handpan musician Justin Paul performs for us on Intersection.