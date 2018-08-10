 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: GOP Gubernatorial Debate Recap; Florida Broadcasting; Beth McKee

by (WMFE)

With early voting poised to start next week in Florida’s primary elections, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel join Intersection to recap the GOP Gubernatorial primary debate and unpack some of the Congressional races. Meanwhile Senator Bill Nelson raises the specter of election interference. Is this an issue that’s top of mind for voters in this primary? 

We revisit an interview with Don R Colee Jr, who outlines the history of broadcasting in Florida in his book Towers In The Sand. Colee started his career spinning rock n roll records as a teenage DJ in Orlando. He reflects on the influence of the broadcast media on the civil rights movement.

And the founder of the Swamp Sistas, Beth McKee, has a new album out. McKee and Grant Peyton join Intersection and perform songs from the album Dreamwood Acres.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

