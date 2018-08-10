Intersection: GOP Gubernatorial Debate Recap; Florida Broadcasting; Beth McKee

With early voting poised to start next week in Florida’s primary elections, political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel join Intersection to recap the GOP Gubernatorial primary debate and unpack some of the Congressional races. Meanwhile Senator Bill Nelson raises the specter of election interference. Is this an issue that’s top of mind for voters in this primary?

We revisit an interview with Don R Colee Jr, who outlines the history of broadcasting in Florida in his book Towers In The Sand. Colee started his career spinning rock n roll records as a teenage DJ in Orlando. He reflects on the influence of the broadcast media on the civil rights movement.

And the founder of the Swamp Sistas, Beth McKee, has a new album out. McKee and Grant Peyton join Intersection and perform songs from the album Dreamwood Acres.