2018 Election


Intersection: GOP Attorney General Candidate Ashley Moody

by (WMFE)
The race for governor is not the only statewide political contest during primary season. Republicans and Democrats also will choose their favorite candidate to run for Attorney General.

Stand Your Ground, the opioid crisis and the environment are some of the issues in the race.

GOP candidate Ashley Moody, who’s hoping to be the state’s top prosecutor, talked to Tom Hudson from our partner station WLRN in Miami, and the editorial page editors of the Miami Herald, the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post. 

GOP candidate Frank White was also invited to speak to the editorial board but declined the invitation.


