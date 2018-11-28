Intersection: Giving Tuesday; Hurricane Irma Relief; Burrow Press

Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in New York as a way to focus on charitable giving after the commercialism of black Friday and cyber Monday. So what kind of an impact does Giving Tuesday really have? What is compassion fatigue, and how does that translate into people’s charitable giving habits?

On this episode of Intersection we’re joined by Mark Brewer, CEO of the Central Florida Foundation, for a conversation about how non-profits approach the end of year giving season, and how Giving Tuesday factors into the charitable giving strategy.

Floridians in the Panhandle are rebuilding after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. But some residents of the Sunshine State are still trying to fix the damage from the 2017 storm season. We talk to Erin Gillespie with the Department of Economic Opportunity about help available to rebuild and repair homes damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

And Orlando publisher Ryan Rivas joins the show to talk about the Burrow Press’s recent visit to the Miami Book Fair, and what he’s publishing in 2019.