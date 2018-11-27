 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Giving Tuesday & Central Florida Non-Profits

by (WMFE)
Mark Brewer. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Today is Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 ago by the 92nd Street Y, a cultural center in New York, as a way to focus on charitable giving after the commercialism of black Friday and cyber Monday.  

What kind of an impact does Giving Tuesday really have? What is compassion fatigue, and how does that translate into people’s charitable giving habits?

Mark Brewer, CEO of the Central Florida Foundation joins Intersection to talk more about Giving Tuesday and how it factors into the charitable giving strategies of non profits.


