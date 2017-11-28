Intersection: Giving Back, Big Cats & Florida Literature

Giving Tuesday follows the weekend that marks the start of the holiday shopping season. Whether it’s time, talent or treasure, it’s an opportunity to think about how to give back… and how to do it for more than just one day.

On this episode of Intersection we talk about cultivating the spirit of generosity with two Central Floridians who give back: Beth Hobart and Avani Desai.

Then: meet the man who talks to tigers. Dr. K. ‘Simba’ Wiltz is sharing what he’s learned about these magnificent creatures with the public at the Central Florida Animal Reserve.

And we’ll hear from writers who are pushing back at the “Florida Man” cliche and digging something beautiful out of the swamp here in the Sunshine State. A conversation about the state of literature in Central Florida with Kristen Arnett, Ryan Rivas and Susan Lilley.