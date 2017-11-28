 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Giving Back, Big Cats & Florida Literature

by (WMFE)

Giving Tuesday follows the weekend that marks the start of the holiday shopping season. Whether it’s time, talent or treasure, it’s an opportunity to think about how to give back… and how to do it for more than just one day.

On this episode of Intersection we talk about cultivating the spirit of generosity with two Central Floridians who give back: Beth Hobart and Avani Desai.

Then: meet the man who talks to tigers.  Dr. K. ‘Simba’ Wiltz is sharing what he’s learned about these magnificent creatures with the public at the Central Florida Animal Reserve.

And we’ll hear from writers who are pushing back at the “Florida Man” cliche and digging something beautiful out of the swamp here in the Sunshine State. A conversation about the state of literature in Central Florida with Kristen Arnett, Ryan Rivas and Susan Lilley.


Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

