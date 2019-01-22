Intersection: Gilbert King; John A. Torres; Sean Baker

Florida’s clemency board has pardoned the Groveland four. Is that the end of the story, or do the families of the four men have more work to do in their quest for justice?

On this episode of Intersection, we talk to Pulitzer prize winning author Gilbert King, whose book Devil in the Grove explores the miscarriage of justice in the 70 year old case, about what happens next for the families of the Groveland four.

Then we turn to a more recent case on Florida’s space coast where news columnist John A Torres believes a man may have been wrongfully convicted.

Torres podcast – Murder on the Space Coast- is now in its fourth season. Torres says he hopes his examination of the claw hammer killing, which happened at the height of the pill mill crisis, may prompt authorities to take another look at the case.

And- Sean Baker may have shot one of his movies on an iPhone- but he believes the cinema is still the best place to watch movies. The director of The Florida Project– the critically acclaimed feature exploring the lives of the hidden homeless- talks about the power of film to ignite change.