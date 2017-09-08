 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: From The Big Top To The Opera- A Conversation With Jonathan Iverson

by (WMFE)
Jonathan Lee Iverson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

At the age of 22, Jonathan Iverson became ringmaster of the Barnum and Bailey, Ringling Brothers Circus. Nearly 20 years later the circus has packed up its tent and Iverson has a new role- Artistic Director with Opera Del Sol

Growing up in New York City, Iverson sang in the Boys Choir of Harlem and wanted to pursue a career as an opera singer. Then the circus came calling.

“I thought I’d do it for a year or two, and just have something there and just go back to my other pursuits,” says Iverson.

“But as they say in circus, once you get the sawdust in your veins, you’re never the same.”

Iverson reflects on his life with the “Greatest Show On Earth” and his new role with the opera.

 

 


