Intersection: Freedom of Speech, Young Writers and Musician Chris Belt

After deadly violence at a white supremacist march in Virginia, the University of Florida says it won’t let Richard Spencer rent space on campus for a speech. The University says it’s concerned about safety. Did UF make the right call?

Page 15, the Parramore based language arts program, wrapped up its biggest summer camp program ever. More than 160 kids took part in the creative writing camp, which has quadrupled in size since it started 10 years ago. Page 15’s Julia Young and Paul Driscoll explain how the program’s adapting as Parramore changes, and share tips on how to get kids writing.

And Orlando composer, conductor and performer Chris Belt is on the leading edge of contemporary classical music. Belt talks about finding music in unlikely places, like the leaves of a plant, and he plays some songs on his guitar.