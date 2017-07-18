 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Fostering Peace In Pine Hills

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Miles Mulrain Jr. (l) and Emery James. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A spate of violent crime in Pine Hills last year prompted a law enforcement initiative called Operation R.I.S.E.

Captain Carlos Torres of the Orange County Sheriff’s office says the operation yielded good results.

“We made numerous arrests, we recovered numerous amounts of firearms, and narcotics were seized as a result of that operation,” says Torres.

And he says the six week long crackdown was just facet of Operation R.I.S.E.

“When you’re looking at the timeline, that was just the enforcement side of the operation,” says Torres.

“We never left Pine Hills,” he says.

“We have a pretty good footprint in the Pine Hills community where we constantly are working with members of the community to ensure that everyone feels safe in the community, that they know we support the community.”

Now there’s another initiative to combat crime called Operation Ceasefire.

Miles Mulrain Jr. and Emery James (Zulu Dynasty), join Intersection to talk about Operation Ceasefire. And they explain how their non profit Let Your Voice Be Heard is working to foster peace, from holding monthly meetings to organizing peace walks and community fairs.

Mulrain Jr. recalls a walk through Pine Hills last April:

“April 29th there was a double homicide before, and there was a homicide while we were actually walking,” he says.

“So literally some of our people saw the actual situation happen. So a lot of times people are like, should you get out of there? And I’m like, no, we need to be here more.”

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

