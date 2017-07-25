Intersection: Food Trends In Central Florida

Americans are eating out more than cooking at home, but emerging trends are creating winners and losers in the restaurant industry.

Food trucks are just one trend that’s changing the way we dine out. Other trends like fast casual dining and food halls are shaking up the restaurant industry.

Mark Baratelli creator and owner of The Daily City’s Food Truck Bazaar, Scott Joseph publisher of Scott Josephs Orlando Restaurant Guide, and Robb Seltzer from the University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality Management joined Intersection to talk about the growing food trends.

Seltzer said that casual dining, places like chili’s and applebee’s, are the places losing money. While fast-casuals, like Starbucks and Panera Bread, are the places that are seeing growth.

When it comes to growing trends like food trucks Baratelli said that Orlando and Central Florida does not allow food trucks to be on the street five days a week.

“In the cities outside of Orlando is still event based, these cities all around Orlando are happy with this once a month thing and view food trucks as a once a month event,” Baratelli said.

Joseph said that the growing food trends are street foods along with tacos, boa’s, an Asian steam bum, and ramen.