Intersection: Food Banks & Federal Funding; Special Session; Mass Transit In Orlando

The White House wants to slash spending on food stamps by tens of billions of dollars over the next ten years. On this episode of Intersection, Second Harvest of Central Florida CEO Dave Krepcho explains why he’s worried about the impact on food banks.

From the federal budget to Florida’s budget: lawmakers reached a deal with Governor Rick Scott and they head into a special session to hammer out the details. Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel weigh in on the budget, the governor’s race and more.

And how do you beat congestion on the roads in Central Florida? Lynx CEO Edward Johnson says the bus may be the answer. Johnson talks about transit system improvements like dedicated bus lanes on busy roads, making sure the bus service keeps pace with a growing population, and working with commercial transportation providers like Uber to fill in the transit gaps.