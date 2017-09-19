 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Florida’s Power Grid, Post-Irma Flooding & Rebuilding Better After The Storm

Millions of Floridians were without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Crews at utility companies across the state worked feverishly to get customers back up and running, but some may remain without power for weeks to come.

On today’s program, we’ll take a look at what knocked out Florida’s power grid, and what it takes to protect it from the devastation of storms.

Then, a wet summer coupled with a rain event like Irma is causing rivers and streams across the state to crest… bringing floods to parts of the state nearly a week after the storm. We’ll talk with a geographer about why Florida floods and why we should still be keeping a watchful eye on rising waters.

And, as homeowners start to clean up after the storm, they’ll be turning to contractors for work on their homes. How do you pick the best contractor? And what are some warning signs you might be getting scammed?

Dealing with the damage of Irma. That’s ahead on Intersection.


