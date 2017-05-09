 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Florida’s Opioid Crisis

by (WMFE)
Heroin overdoses and deaths are on the rise in Florida.

The opioid epidemic is now a statewide public health emergency. In Orange County alone, heroin overdose deaths have spiked this year.

Governor Rick Scott’s declaration of a public health emergency follows on from the CDC’s declaration of a nationwide opioid epidemic.

The declaration does a couple things: allowing Florida to draw down millions of dollars in federal funding for prevention, treatment and recovery, and there’s a standing order for Naloxone. That’s the overdose reversal drug that’s become part of the toolkit for first responders.

So what’s driving the opioid epidemic, and with Gov. Scott’s emergency declaration, how are health and law enforcement authorities responding?

90.7’s Abe Aboraya joins us along with Carol Burkett, director of Orange County’s Drug Free Office to talk about next steps for combating opioid addiction in Central Florida.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

