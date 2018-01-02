 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Florida’s Construction Worker Shortage

by (WMFE)
Photo: Phillip Pressar

As construction companies desperately seek out workers to roof houses, lay bricks, do the electrical wiring and plumbing they’re offering higher salaries and benefits. Yet across the country, and especially in Florida, they struggle to find enough workers to build houses and office buildings.

So what is going on here? Why is it so hard to find people to work what’s becoming good-paying jobs? And how does the country’s immigration policy feed into its construction worker shortage?

90.7’s Catherine Welch asked those questions to Bill Sillman, president of the Greater Orlando Building Association, and Greg Matovina, president of the Florida Home Builders Association. 


Catherine Welch

