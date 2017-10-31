 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
What do you know about the separation of powers of the different branches of government in Florida? How important is the independence of the judiciary?  What does the constitution revision commission do?

According to one survey, only one in ten Floridians are aware of the Constitution Revision Commission, so the Florida Bar has launched a public education campaign to get people up to speed.

Sandra Diamond, Chair of the Florida bar special committee on the CRC, joined Intersection for a crash course on civics and CRC.

Diamond said the CRC reviews the Florida constitution and proposes amendments to the Florida constitution.

Diamond said the last time the CRC met was 20 years ago.

The commission is holding an education campaign to provide information about what the CRC process is, Diamond said.

Diamond said it’s difficult to try to inform the public about the CRC, but it is important that the community knows about it.

“When these issues go on the ballot, they are complicated issues and not only do people have to pay attention to the process as it’s happening,” she said.

To learn more about the CRC process you can visit protectfldemocracy.org 


