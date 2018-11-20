Intersection: Florida Recount A Real Life Lesson In Civics

Florida’s mid-term election is finally over. The closely watched recounts in the race for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner ended last Sunday, and the results are certified today.

Rick Scott will be Florida’s next senator, and his fellow Republican Ron DeSantis heads to the Governor’s mansion, while Democrat Nikki Fried held onto a slim margin to win the race for agriculture commissioner.

The last couple weeks have been closely watched by the national media, lawyers and Florida residents, but they’ve also been an opportunity for civics teachers to show their students how the election process works in real time.

From the education desk this week, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur talks to Matt Kiernan, a 7th grade civics teacher at Renaissance Charter School at Summit in West Palm Beach about using the recount as a teachable moment.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation