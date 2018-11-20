 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: Florida Recount A Real Life Lesson In Civics

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Civics projects from Matt Kiernan's 7th grade civics class at Renaissance Charter School at Summit. Photo courtesy of Matt Kiernan

Florida’s mid-term election is finally over. The closely watched recounts in the race for Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner ended last Sunday, and the results are certified today. 

Rick Scott will be Florida’s next senator, and his fellow Republican Ron DeSantis heads to the Governor’s mansion, while Democrat Nikki Fried held onto a slim margin to win the race for agriculture commissioner.

The last couple weeks have been closely watched by the national media, lawyers and Florida residents, but they’ve also been an opportunity for civics teachers to show their students how the election process works in real time.

From the education desk this week, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur talks to Matt Kiernan, a 7th grade civics teacher at Renaissance Charter School at Summit in West Palm Beach about using the recount as a teachable moment.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP