Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Florida Politics, STEMConnect & The Central Florida Ale Trail

by (WMFE)

Attorney John Morgan says he won’t seek the democratic nomination for Governor ending months of speculation. But does that mean he’s out of the race altogether?

And tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans are moving to Florida after hurricane Maria and candidates running for mid-term elections are setting their sights on the newest voters. Can the Puerto Rican vote swing the swing state?

A look at the upcoming race for the governor’s mansion and the changing temperature of the political climate here in central Florida with commentators Dick Batchelor and Chris Carmody.

Then, the simulation industry is booming along the I-4 corridor, but the workforce is aging out. So how do industry leaders plan to attract the next workforce? By bringing simulation tech to the middle and high school classroom.

And, a stop on the Ale Trail: A self-guided tour of the local breweries here in Central Florida.


