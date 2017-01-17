 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Florida Police Chiefs Association

An Orlando Police Department officer was shot this morning. (Bull-Doser, WikiCommons)

The fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer and the death of an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy comes at a time when law enforcement fatalities are rising.

Master sergeant Debra Clayton was fatally shot trying to make contact with a homicide suspect, Markeith Loyd, and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis died in a traffic accident while searching for Loyd.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 135 officers died nationwide in 2016, which is up from 123 the year before.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio by the president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association Butch Arenal, he’s chief of police in Coconut Creek. 

“Any time a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty, it affects everyone of us across the country,” said Arenal.


