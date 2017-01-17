Intersection: Florida Police Chiefs Association

The fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer and the death of an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy comes at a time when law enforcement fatalities are rising.

Master sergeant Debra Clayton was fatally shot trying to make contact with a homicide suspect, Markeith Loyd, and Deputy First Class Norman Lewis died in a traffic accident while searching for Loyd.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 135 officers died nationwide in 2016, which is up from 123 the year before.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie was joined in the studio by the president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association Butch Arenal, he’s chief of police in Coconut Creek.

“Any time a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty, it affects everyone of us across the country,” said Arenal.