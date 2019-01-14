 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Florida Immigration Cases; DeSantis Environmental Policy; Michael McArthur

by (WMFE)

President Trump spent the week making his case for a wall on the Southern US border.  The president wants $5.7 billion for the wall. Amid his call for wall funding and congressional Democrats opposition, the federal government remains partially shut down.

On this episode of Intersection, we take a closer look at the shutdown, and what effect the national debate around immigration is having on immigration cases in Florida.

Then- environmental advocates are looking to Governor Ron DeSantis to deliver on his campaign promise to clean up Florida’s waterways and tackle toxic algae. In his first week in office, DeSantis introduced sweeping measures to boost funding for water and Everglades restoration… and called for the entire governing board of the South Florida Water Management District to resign. 90.7’s Amy Green joins us to explain what this means for Florida’s environment.

And we hear new music from Lakeland singer songwriter Michael McArthur. McArthur’s first full length album, Ever Green, Ever Rain releases on January 25th. 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

