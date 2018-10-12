 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


Intersection: Florida HD 47 Candidate Stockton Reeves

by (WMFE)
Stockton Reeves. Photo: Isaac Babcock, WMFE

The war of words over Florida House District 47 is heating up, with Democratic candidate Anna Eskamani sending the Florida GOP a letter demanding they “cease the use of fake quotes” attributed to her in campaign fliers and TV ads. Earlier this week Eskamani joined Intersection for a conversation about the issues she’s campaigning on.

Today we hear from Republican candidate for Florida House District 47 Stockton Reeves, executive director of the Center for Public Safety- which focuses on research and planning for police, fire and other first responders building new facilities.


