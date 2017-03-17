 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Florida Death Penalty, UCF President John Hitt & Harpist Christine MacPhail

Governor Rick Scott signed a bill requiring unanimous jury recommendations in death penalty cases. The bill appears to end the limbo over Florida’s death penalty, after the US Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional, and the State Supreme Court ruled that juries must deliver a unanimous vote for a death penalty.

So does that mean the immediate resumption of executions in Florida? And what about the Orange Osceola State Attorney’s decision to not seek the death penalty on her watch? Joining us to discuss the issue is Former Florida Supreme Court justice Charles Wells, State Senator Randolph Bracy, and defense attorney Steven Laurence. And we’ll take your calls.

The White House’s executive orders on immigration sent colleges and universities scrambling to figure out how to help foreign students and faculty affected by the order. We talk to UCF president John Hitt about universities and immigration, plus he weighs in on funding and the downtown campus.

And it’s St. Patrick’s day, so what better way to celebrate than with some Van Morrison. Harpist Christine MacPhail joins us for a performance.


