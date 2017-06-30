Intersection: Fighting The Opioid Epidemic, Art & Science Of BBQ & Blue Bamboo Center For The Arts

Law enforcement agencies are adding narcan- the opioid overdose reversal drug- to their tool kit as more deadly drugs like fentanyl are hitting the street along with heroin.

Meanwhile some law enforcement officials are embracing a tough on crime approach, like Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, who produced a facebook video a couple months ago warning drug dealers to look out.

Then, July 4th – a chance for fireworks and barbeque. We’ll fire up the grill with Thomas Ward at Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa.

And Blue Bamboo center for the arts is nearly a year old. We’ll chat with founder and guitarist Chris Cortez about building the kind of performance venue he wishes he had access to as an up and coming musician.