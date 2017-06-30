 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Fighting The Opioid Epidemic, Art & Science Of BBQ & Blue Bamboo Center For The Arts

by (WMFE)

Law enforcement agencies are adding narcan- the opioid overdose reversal drug- to their tool kit as more deadly drugs like fentanyl are hitting the street along with heroin.

Meanwhile some law enforcement officials are embracing a tough on crime approach, like Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, who produced a facebook video a couple months ago warning drug dealers to look out.

Then, July 4th – a chance for fireworks and barbeque. We’ll fire up the grill with Thomas Ward at Pig Floyd’s Urban Barbakoa.

And Blue Bamboo center for the arts is nearly a year old. We’ll chat with founder and guitarist Chris Cortez about building the kind of performance venue he wishes he had access to as an up and coming musician.


