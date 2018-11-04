Intersection: Faith In The Face Of Tragedy; Rebuilding The Panhandle; ETurn’s New Album

Six days ago eleven people were shot to death inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The grief and shock – and anger- over the shooting has reached far beyond the Tree of Life synagogue and the Jewish community.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re joined by the Rabbi Steve Engel, Imam Muhammad Musri and Reverend Bryan Fulwider for a conversation about keeping the faith in the face of a tragedy in a house of worship.

Three weeks after Hurricane Michael walloped the Florida panhandle – some advocates are worried the public- and the media’s- attention is shifting elsewhere.

The estimated cost of rebuilding after Michael is 4 point 5 billion dollars… and a coalition led by a couple former Florida lawmakers is trying to keep the spotlight on the recovery effort. A conversation with Ron Sachs about the effort to ensure Floridians don’t forget about the so-called Forgotten Coast.

And, E-Turn has a new album out. Young World is the Orlando based hip hop artist’s 3rd full length album. She joins Intersection for a performance- and a conversation about making that album and rapping with hip hop legends like KRS-One