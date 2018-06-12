 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Faith After Pulse; Hospital Planning For Mass Casualty; Curating Memorials

by (WMFE)

It’s been two years since a gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub leaving 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re focusing on the Orlando community two years on. We hear from outgoing LGBT+ Center communications director Terry De Carlo, and we talk to Rev. Bryan Fulwider and Imam Muhammad Musri about the impact of the tragedy on the faith community.

Eric Alberts with Orlando Health joins us to explain how Pulse changed the equation for emergency preparedness in the wake of mass casualty events. 

And the outpouring of grief and support brought wave upon wave of memorial items.  Cataloging, storing and displaying those thousands of items presents a unique curatorial challenge. We hear about the Orlando Regional History Center’s plans for memorial items with chief curator Pam Schwartz. 


