Intersection: Faith After Pulse; Hospital Planning For Mass Casualty; Curating Memorials

It’s been two years since a gunman opened fire in the Pulse nightclub leaving 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

On this episode of Intersection, we’re focusing on the Orlando community two years on. We hear from outgoing LGBT+ Center communications director Terry De Carlo, and we talk to Rev. Bryan Fulwider and Imam Muhammad Musri about the impact of the tragedy on the faith community.

Eric Alberts with Orlando Health joins us to explain how Pulse changed the equation for emergency preparedness in the wake of mass casualty events.

And the outpouring of grief and support brought wave upon wave of memorial items. Cataloging, storing and displaying those thousands of items presents a unique curatorial challenge. We hear about the Orlando Regional History Center’s plans for memorial items with chief curator Pam Schwartz.