Intersection | Fair Trade Gifts & Teen Fashion Designer

Fair Trade Gifts

It’s the season of giving. Dr. Mary Conway Dato-on, an International Business Professor from Rollins College, is urging shoppers to think about fair-traded gifts this year.

She joins the program to talk fair trade and how shoppers can think sustainable this holiday season.

Teen Fashion Designer

Lucas Isasi began designing clothes for Barbie Dolls and teddy bears at 6 years old. At ten, he asked for his own sewing machine. By 13, Lucas was on “Project Runway: Threads” showcasing his fashion design talent on television.

“I have a talent that some people don’t and I should use this to show people what’s really out there,” says Lucas

90.7’s Matthew Peddie speaks to Lucas and his dad Nick about the teen’s developing career as a fashion designer and his plans for the future.