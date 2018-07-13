Intersection: Face Recognition; Puerto Rico Update; Brian Turner’s Jazz Album

The Orlando Police Department is testing real time facial recognition software. The trial involves volunteer officers and city cameras. The initial trial began in December, and wrapped up in June. Then the city announced they’d continue testing the software.

Police chief John Mina says further assessment is warranted to see if the technology could help enhance public safety. But civil liberties organizations are alarmed. They’re calling on the city to stop using the software.

On this episode of Intersection we talk about the implications of police departments using real time face recognition software with Deputy Chief Mark Canty from the Orlando Police Department, Clare Garvie with Georgetown Law’s Center for Privacy and Security and Roger Rodriguez with Vigilant Solutions.

In Puerto Rico, thousands of people lost power- again- as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl rolled over the island. Some 10 months on from the devastation of Hurricane Maria- how’s the infrastructure holding up? And what about the psychological impacts from the storms? Wilton Vargas, editor of the Puerto Rico based technology website tecnetico.com joins us for an update.

And poet Brian Turner debuts a new work, an experimental jazz album inspired by the poetry of his late wife, Ilyse Kuznetz. We talk to Turner and Ben Kramer who also performs on the album.