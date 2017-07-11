 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: FAA Re-authorization Bill

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
United Airlines. Photo: newsroom.united.com

After David Dao was dragged off a United Airlines Flight back in April, lawmakers called on airlines to improve their treatment of passengers.

Consumer advocate, Chris Elliott, who writes the Travel Troubleshooter column for the Orlando Sentinel, explains what the Federal Aviation Administration re-authorization bill working its way through congress does to improve the flying experience and what’s missing from the bill.

Elliot said the bill bans airlines from capping the maximum level of compensation for passengers who are bumped from a flight, and requires airlines to proactively offer compensation to passengers who are involuntarily denied boarding.

It also makes it unlawful to remove a passenger from an aircraft as long as they have a confirmed seat and are on time.

Elliott said the bill is so-so for consumers.

“Its good to tighten the roles when it comes to involuntary denied boarding but the bill just didn’t go far enough,” Elliot said. “I think there are so many issues to were you could really help consumers and protect them.”


