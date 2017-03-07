Intersection: Everglades, Nerdnite, & Elvis In Florida

The Everglades, Florida’s vast fresh water system that starts near Orlando and meanders South, is in trouble.

A lack of fresh water flowing into the everglades threatens the drinking water for a third of Florida’s population. And polluted water from Lake Okeechobee causes toxic algal blooms that clog the beaches.

For years environmental advocates and sugar growers have clashed over how to restore the river of grass, and billions of dollars in projects to do just that aren’t going anywhere.

90.7’s Amy Green and Kate Stein from our sister station WLRN have been digging into the problems and solutions surrounding the Everglades and we’re running their stories all week. Today they join us to talk about their series: River of Grass, Dying of Thirst.

Then, Nerdnite Orlando celebrates its 4th anniversary of the geeky meet up this week. Founder Ricardo Williams explains how nerd culture has gone mainstream with this ‘thinking and drinking’ event.

And, Elvis is synonymous with Vegas but long before the jumpsuits a young Elvis drove his pink Cadillac up and down the Sunshine State, performing dozens of concerts. Author Bob Kealing talks about his new book ‘Elvis Ignited- the rise of an icon in Florida.’