Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Entrepreneurs; Prison Education; Barbecue

by (WMFE)

John Dearie of the Center for American Entrepreneurship says rates of entrepreneurship – the creation of  new businesses- are in decline across the country. Dearie wants to turn that around. So what does a new business needs to succeed, besides a great idea?

On this episode of Intersection we discuss the state of entrepreneurship with John Dearie, Jerry Ross of the National Entrepreneur Center and John F. Davis of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce.

How do you teach a university course at a maximum security prison? Dr. Pamela Cappas-Toro says the students she teaches at Tomoka Correctional Institution are committed to learning, but it takes creativity bringing a college course to a prison without the educational resources of a college campus.

Cappas-Toro helped establish The Stetson University Community Education Project, and she says the project is expanding the classes on offer for incarcerated men, with the help of a grant.

And July 4th means its time to fire up the grill. It’s no holiday for Thomas Ward though- he barbeques for a living.  We revisit a conversation with Ward. First the news


