Intersection


Intersection: EM & Billy Wright

by (WMFE)
Billy Wright. Photo: Jenny Babcock, WMFE

Back in May, we recorded an episode of Intersection in front of a live audience at the Social in downtown Orlando, highlighting the local music scene. One of the performers was singer-songwriter E.M. She talked about the influences on her writing, growing up in a Caribbean family and being exposed to reggae, and turning to YouTube and Google for musical inspiration while living in Belleview, FL. 

EM performed a song called ‘Outgrown’ from her debut EP, ‘Is That Enough.’

We also heard from singer-songwriter Billy Wright. Wright and percussionist Mony performed a track called ‘One of Those Days’, from his EP Sunrise.

Click here to hear the rest of that show, which included performances from Beemo and Carly Jo Jackson.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

