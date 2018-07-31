 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Election Security; Ed Tech; State Of Local Media

The Florida primary election is just weeks away. Monday was the last day to register to vote in the primary, and early voting starts next week.

In the wake of allegations of Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election, just how secure is the voting system in your precinct? And what are supervisors of elections doing to ensure that your vote counts and that hackers can’t break in? On this episode of Intersection we talk to Seminole County supervisor of elections Mike Ertel about the ‘digital moat’ he’s created, and some low-tech ways to keep things safe.

There’s been an explosion in education technology in recent years. Whether it’s social media or augmented reality, technology plays a big role in the classroom of today. Education technology professor Josh Murdock joins us to talk about how teachers are using twitter, how VR and AR is transforming the classroom, and what you can learn from the online game Fortnite.

And Cox Enterprises is exploring options for ownership of 14 television stations, including WFTV in Orlando. What could a sale or merger mean for television news in Central Florida, and what does it say about the state of local media? Tim Brown from UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media, and Jennifer Choi with CUNY’s graduate school of journalism join Intersection for a discussion about news deserts and the state of local media. 


