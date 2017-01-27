 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Election Integrity

by (WMFE)
As a candidate, Donald Trump questioned the integrity of the election. As president, he’s claimed millions of people voted illegally, and he’s vowing to investigate what he says is voter fraud.

The claims have alarmed elections supervisors across the United States. Seminole County supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel took to social media to defend the integrity of the voting process.

And he told WMFE that “Voter fraud is one of the least committed felonies in the country and the key to ensuring that it remains one of those least committed felonies is to prosecute when it does happen.”

Ertel joins Intersection along with Polk County precinct clerk Genya Coulter and Orlando political reporter Frank Torres to talk about the integrity of elections.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

