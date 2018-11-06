 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Election Day

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

After a long, gruelling campaign season, election day is finally here. Depending on who you talk to, this midterm election is the most important in our lifetime, a blue wave or a red wave, a reaction to the Kavanaugh hearings or a referendum on President Trump his policies- or maybe a combination of all of the above.

Candidates made their final pitch to voters over the last few days, with some high profile support, whether it was President Obama, Jimmy Buffett and Eva Longoria stumping for the Democrats, or President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham for the Republicans.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk turnout, early voting, and the races and issues that have been driving voters to the polls wit Democratic analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican analyst Michelle Ertel.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP