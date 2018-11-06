Intersection: Election Day

After a long, gruelling campaign season, election day is finally here. Depending on who you talk to, this midterm election is the most important in our lifetime, a blue wave or a red wave, a reaction to the Kavanaugh hearings or a referendum on President Trump his policies- or maybe a combination of all of the above.

Candidates made their final pitch to voters over the last few days, with some high profile support, whether it was President Obama, Jimmy Buffett and Eva Longoria stumping for the Democrats, or President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Senator Lindsey Graham for the Republicans.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk turnout, early voting, and the races and issues that have been driving voters to the polls wit Democratic analyst Dick Batchelor and Republican analyst Michelle Ertel.