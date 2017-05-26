 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Education Bill, Confederate History & The Future Of The Everglades

by (WMFE)

Governor Rick Scott wanted more money for public schools than he got from lawmakers in the budget. School District superintendents aren’t happy with the education bill either. Who likes the education bill, who doesn’t and what it means for public schools?

Then, the Everglades has been at the heart of Florida environmental politics for decades but it still remains a bit of a mystery to many residents of the Sunshine State. 90.7’s environmental reporter explains her fascination with the River of Grass and novelist Jeff Vandermeer talks about how environmental concerns inform the detailed, terrifying apocalyptic worlds of his books.

And, Who doesn’t want a cannon? Don Price gives us a guided tour of the confederate veterans section of Greenwood Cemetery where a statue of Johnny Reb could soon join the civil war cannon.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

