Intersection: Education Bill, Confederate History & The Future Of The Everglades

Governor Rick Scott wanted more money for public schools than he got from lawmakers in the budget. School District superintendents aren’t happy with the education bill either. Who likes the education bill, who doesn’t and what it means for public schools?

Then, the Everglades has been at the heart of Florida environmental politics for decades but it still remains a bit of a mystery to many residents of the Sunshine State. 90.7’s environmental reporter explains her fascination with the River of Grass and novelist Jeff Vandermeer talks about how environmental concerns inform the detailed, terrifying apocalyptic worlds of his books.

And, Who doesn’t want a cannon? Don Price gives us a guided tour of the confederate veterans section of Greenwood Cemetery where a statue of Johnny Reb could soon join the civil war cannon.