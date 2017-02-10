 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Early Childhood Education & The Cost Of Childcare

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Childcare is one of the biggest expenses families face.  According to a report from the Economic Policy Institutethe average cost of childcare in Florida is $8,694, nearly double the cost of in state tuition at a 4 year public college in Florida, and unaffordable for low wage workers.

Add to that the findings of an NPR poll that shows most families don’t have a lot of options for childcare.

So what kind of sacrifices do Florida families have to make to get their kids the kind of quality childcare they need? And what about the need for programs to give them an education head start before they go to kindergarten?

Joining Intersection to talk about the cost of childcare and the importance of early childhood education are Mata Dennis, director of the Orlando Day Nursery, Ashley Fereira with the Childrens Movement of Florida, Orlando Sentinel Enterprise Editor Beth Kassab and Dr. Judith Levin, who lectures in early childhood development and education at the University of Central Florida.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP