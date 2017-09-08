 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Dreamers Pressure Congress To Protect DACA

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)
Play Audio
Ahtziry Barrera, a DACA beneficiary and student at Rollins College, joins advocates to denounce the decision to end DACA. Photo: Fernando Narro.

Photo: Fernando Narro.

The clock’s ticking on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program was started under the Obama administration to protect the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Now DACA will end in six months.

Juan Escalante is a DACA recipient and he’s also the digital campaigns manager for America’s Voice, lobbying for immigrant rights.

Escalante said the pressure’s on for members of congress to act to protect DACA recipients like him.

No new DACA applications will be processed in the next six months, Escalante said.

“That means that young people who are turning 15, 16 who are aging into the program will be unable to apply for these benefits,” he said.

However, the government will still continue to renew DACA permits through March 5th, Escalante said.

Escalante said most Americans support so called “dreamers” (named for the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors act).

“We know that the American people are with us,” He said.

“Poll after poll show a distinct support for dreamers like myself and a path towards legalization.”

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP