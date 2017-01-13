 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy In Central Florida

Tinker Field Original Interior. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tinker Field, the site of the historic baseball stadium in Orlando, is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech in 1964. But in the shadow of Camping World Stadium, how best to preserve the legacy of this moment in civil rights history? And what does civil rights in Central Florida look like today?

Last month the City of Orlando approved the Tinker Field History Plaza, on the site of the historic baseball diamond in the shadow of Camping World Stadium.

The site’s significant to the civil rights movement in Central Florida and for years there was debate over whether to save the baseball stadium, and controversy over its eventual demolition.

Julian Chambliss, professor of history at Rollins College, and Dr. L Ronald Durham, Community Relations Manager at the City of Daytona Beach, and a retired senior pastor at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church join us to talk about civil rights, historic preservation, and activism.

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

