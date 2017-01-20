 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: Donald Trump’s Inauguration

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Orlando with Vice President-elect, Mike Pence and Reince Preibus, his new chief of staff. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump ran an unconventional campaign, and critics and allies alike are waiting to see if he carries his campaign style into governing.

There are many things president elect Trump wants to do when he takes office, from repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, to revitalizing inner cities and building a wall on the border with Mexico.

Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel and Democratic political analyst Earnest DeLoach weigh in on what’s different about this inauguration, and the impact of the new administration’s policies on Florida.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP