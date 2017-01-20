Intersection: Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. Trump ran an unconventional campaign, and critics and allies alike are waiting to see if he carries his campaign style into governing.

There are many things president elect Trump wants to do when he takes office, from repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, to revitalizing inner cities and building a wall on the border with Mexico.

Republican political analyst Michelle Ertel and Democratic political analyst Earnest DeLoach weigh in on what’s different about this inauguration, and the impact of the new administration’s policies on Florida.