Intersection: Donald De La Haye And The NCAA

University of Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye has been ruled ineligible after a dispute over his popular Youtube channel. De La Haye said it’s because he refused to demonetize his videos.

Iliana Limon Romero, college sports editor with the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel, and Associated Press sports reporter Terrance Harris joined Intersection to talk about De La Haye’s ruling.

Limon Romero said UCF tried to appeal for a waiver through the NCAA so De La Haye could keep posting videos on Youtube while still playing for the NCAA but no longer accept revenue, however De La Haye declined the offer.

“UCF, as soon as the waiver terms were not met, stepped in,” Limon Romero said.

“The NCAA actually takes a very long time to make these final decisions and if UCF had proceeded and played him while knowing he was essentially ineligible under their rules they would have had to forfeit wins during the 2017 season,” she said.

Harris said the controversy brings an “interesting conversation” to the forefront.

“Can these kids, should they be able to sell their personalities, sell what they do to some degree?” Harris said.

Harris said De La Haye signed a contract to join the NCAA which would have him agree to their rules.

“It’s in writing, right now the NCAA has the law on there side to some degree and there are some anti-trust issues here that I think can be addressed,” Harris said.