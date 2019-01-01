Intersection: Don Price, Champion Of Orlando History
The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, retired last October. Price spent more than 3 decades with the city of Orlando, and was the cemetery sexton since 2003.
Price built a reputation as a repository of local history, telling stories of Orlando’s past with his monthly cemetery tours. He tells Intersection the tours will continue, even after his retirement.
This interview first aired on Intersection in October 2018
