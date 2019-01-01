 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Don Price, Champion Of Orlando History

by (WMFE)
Don Price. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The sexton of Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery, Don Price, retired last October. Price spent more than 3 decades with the city of Orlando, and was the cemetery sexton since 2003.

Price built a reputation as a repository of local history, telling stories of  Orlando’s past with his monthly cemetery tours. He tells Intersection the tours will continue, even after his retirement.

This interview first aired on Intersection in October 2018


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

