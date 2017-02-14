 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Do Good Date Night

My love is like a... pallet of produce. Do Good Date Night partners up with non profits like Second Harvest of Central Florida, where couples sort produce on their date. Photo: Matthew Peddie

It’s Valentines Day, and that means big business for restaurants. But some couples are opting for something a little different- combining a date with an activity that gives back. 

Kristen Manieri is a food and travel writer, and she runs The Orlando Date Night Guide.

Manieri says a couple years ago she got an idea from a volunteer event at her kids’ school:  why not combine a date night with volunteering? Manieri says she hopes Do Good Date Night serves as a gateway to volunteering for couples who give it a try.

“We’re only volunteering for roughly 45 minutes by the time we say hello and show people what to do,” says Manieri.

“Yes we make a difference that night. We sorted 8,000 pounds of carrots on Friday night, so there is an impact. But the bigger impact is the gateway- this is a volunteer experience you could have again.”

Manieri joins Sasha Hausman of Second Harvest of Central Florida, and quizmaster Curtis Earth, who have both worked with Manieri on Do Good Date Nights, for a conversation about dates that give back.

 

 


