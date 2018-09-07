Intersection: Disney Pay Raise

More than 37,000 Walt Disney World Resort employees represented by the Service Trades Council Union will see their pay go up over the next three years.

The Union says it’s an historic agreement, raising the starting pay to $15 an hour. The contract also includes raises of at least $4.75 for existing workers, and a $1,000 bonus.

Walt Disney World says the increase will provide a powerful boost to the local economy.

When Disney raises its pay, will other companies follow? What does does this deal mean for Central Florida’s entertainment industry and for the broader economy? Is 15 dollars enough to live on?

Joining Intersection to discuss the implications of the wage raise are Orlando Sentinel reporter Gabrielle Russon, Unite Here! local 362 president Eric Clinton, and assistant professor of economics Hector Sandoval with the University of Florida’s bureau of economic and business research.