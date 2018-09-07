 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Disney Pay Raise

by (WMFE)
Photo via Disney

More than 37,000 Walt Disney World Resort employees represented by the Service Trades Council Union will see their pay go up over the next three years.

The Union says it’s an historic agreement,  raising the starting pay to $15 an hour. The contract also includes raises of at least $4.75 for existing workers, and a $1,000 bonus. 

Walt Disney World says the increase will provide a powerful boost to the local economy.

When Disney raises its pay, will other companies follow? What does does this deal mean for Central Florida’s entertainment industry and for the broader economy?  Is 15 dollars enough to live on?

Joining Intersection to discuss the implications of the wage raise are Orlando Sentinel reporter Gabrielle Russon, Unite Here! local 362 president Eric Clinton, and assistant professor of economics Hector Sandoval with the University of Florida’s  bureau of economic and business research.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

