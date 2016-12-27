 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Diane Rehm Looks Back On 37 Years In Broadcasting

by (WMFE)
The Diane Rehm show may have ended, but the show’s iconic host isn’t stepping away from the microphone just yet. We revisit a conversation with Diane Rehm recorded live at Orlando’s Bob Carr Theater in June, where she reflects on her storied career in broadcasting and looks ahead to the next chapter.

Listen to Diane Rehm describe her interview with President Bill Clinton in the Oval Office in 1999:

 

 

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

